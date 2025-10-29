Ukraine struck a number of strategic Russian military-industrial complex facilities
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on the night of October 29, 2025, units of the Defense Forces successfully attacked two oil refineries involved in supplying the army of the aggressor country. This led to loud explosions and fires.

Points of attention

  • Disabling these facilities reduces the Russian army's capabilities for waging war, highlighting the significance of these strategic attacks.
  • The extent of the damage caused and the implications of these strikes on the Russian military-industrial complex are being assessed.

This time, the Novospassky Oil Refinery in the settlement of Novospasske, Ulyanovsk Oblast, Russia, came under attack by Ukrainian troops.

What is important to understand is that it is part of the Prominvest holding company and is engaged in the primary processing of hydrocarbons.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the volume of processing reaches 600 thousand tons of oil per year (0.2% of total Russian processing).

It also concerns the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, and fuel oil.

The Mariysk Refinery in the settlement of Tabashino, Mari El Republic, was also hit. There were explosions and a fire at the facility. The plant meets the domestic needs of the Volga Federal District. The design processing capacity is 1.3 million tons per year, which is 0.5% of all processing in the Russian Federation.

It is also worth noting that it has two primary oil refining units and a vacuum fuel oil refining unit.

In addition, the Budenovsk gas processing plant in the city of Budenovsk, Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation, was hit by Ukrainian attack drones.

The soldiers successfully hit the GPU-1 production facility.

The design processing capacity of this gas processing plant is 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It supplies gas to a number of enterprises in the region and is a source of raw materials for the petrochemical industry.

What is important to understand is that disabling the capacities of the above-mentioned enterprises on the territory of the Russian Federation reduces the Russian army's capabilities for waging war.

