Ukraine struck the Volgograd Refinery and the Yaroslavl-3 Oil Refinery
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Ukraine
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Ukraine struck the Volgograd Refinery and the Yaroslavl-3 Oil Refinery

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine's new deep strikes — list of targets hit
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck a number of important facilities of the aggressor country Russia. This time, the Volgograd Oil Refinery, the Yaroslavl-3 NPS, the Tor-M2 SAM system, the MTZ warehouse, and the enemy's UAV control points were hit by Ukrainian soldiers.

Points of attention

  • Russian defense systems like the Tor-M2 SAM system and UAV control points have been damaged in Ukrainian attacks.
  • Enemy concentrations in various regions have been targeted, emphasizing Ukraine's strategic offensive actions.

Ukraine's new deep strikes — list of targets hit

The Volgograd oil refinery was one of the first to be hit — a fire immediately broke out there.

This plant is part of the Lukoil oil company and is one of the largest oil refineries in the south of Russia.

In general, Ukrainian soldiers were able to hit the primary oil refining facilities AVT-1, AVT-3, AVT-5, and AVT-6, as well as the secondary oil refining facilities.

What is important to understand is that the plant has already stopped production processes.

The Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station (Yaroslavl region, Russia) was hit. The target was hit and a fire was reported on the station's territory. Two oil tanks — 50,000 m3 and 20,000 m3 — were confirmed to be burning. The extent of the damage is being determined.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station is a hub station of the Surgut-Polotsk pipeline.

It is through it that oil from Siberia and northern Russia travels to the Baltic ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga, and Belarus.

The Russians were unable to protect the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system, the command and observation post in Lyman, as well as UAV control points at various locations from Ukrainian attacks.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted damage on areas of enemy manpower concentration in the areas of Novopetrivka and Novohrygorivka in Zaporizhia, Rodynske in Donetsk region, Kleven (Kursk region, Russia), Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region, and Basivka in Sumy region.

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