According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck a number of important facilities of the aggressor country Russia. This time, the Volgograd Oil Refinery, the Yaroslavl-3 NPS, the Tor-M2 SAM system, the MTZ warehouse, and the enemy's UAV control points were hit by Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine's new deep strikes — list of targets hit

The Volgograd oil refinery was one of the first to be hit — a fire immediately broke out there.

This plant is part of the Lukoil oil company and is one of the largest oil refineries in the south of Russia.

In general, Ukrainian soldiers were able to hit the primary oil refining facilities AVT-1, AVT-3, AVT-5, and AVT-6, as well as the secondary oil refining facilities.

What is important to understand is that the plant has already stopped production processes.

The Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station (Yaroslavl region, Russia) was hit. The target was hit and a fire was reported on the station's territory. Two oil tanks — 50,000 m3 and 20,000 m3 — were confirmed to be burning. The extent of the damage is being determined. Share

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station is a hub station of the Surgut-Polotsk pipeline.

It is through it that oil from Siberia and northern Russia travels to the Baltic ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga, and Belarus.

The Russians were unable to protect the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system, the command and observation post in Lyman, as well as UAV control points at various locations from Ukrainian attacks.