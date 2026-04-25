The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck powerful strikes on enemy ammunition depots in the Bilolutsk region of Luhansk Oblast, as well as warehouses of material and technical equipment in the areas of the settlements of Boykivske in Donetsk Oblast and Novovasylivka and Hulyaipole in Zaporizhia Oblast.

Ukraine's new deep strikes — what are the results?

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a number of command and observation posts of the Russian army also came under attack by the Defense Forces.

This time, loud explosions thundered in the areas of the settlements of Sviatotroitske in Zaporizhia region, Novopetrykivka in Donetsk region, Lysychansk in Luhansk region, and Tyotkino (Kursk region, Russian Federation).

Moreover, the Russian occupiers were unable to protect the UAV control points in the areas of the settlements of Hulyaipole and Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhia region.

Against this background, the Ukrainian Defense Forces also struck at areas of concentration of enemy manpower in the areas of Sopych (Sumy region), Solontsiv (Luhansk region), Rodynske and Kostyantynivka (Donetsk region) and several other settlements.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the actual losses of the Russian army and the scale of the damage caused are currently being clarified.