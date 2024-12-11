Ukraine successfully tested the Ruta missile — what is known about it

Successful tests of the Ruta missile were conducted in Ukraine. It is capable of developing speeds of up to 500–800 km/h.

What is known about the Ukrainian Ruta missile

As noted, "Ruta" is a development of the Ukrainian startup Destinus. It looks like a cruise missile or a jet drone. Its main characteristics include:

Flight range: up to 300 km;

Purpose: performance of strike, reconnaissance tasks or use as a target for training.

The company's official website has published schematics of the missile's design. The main components include a warhead, a fixed wing, a fuel tank, an electronic unit, and a small turbojet engine.

The rocket is launched using a rocket booster, and its low cost in relation to its size, payload and speed sets it apart from its counterparts. "Ruta" can be equipped with various payloads, including reconnaissance equipment, and has the ability to turn and land with a parachute. Share

At the Eurosatory 2024 exhibition, a mock-up of the rocket was presented, which is believed to demonstrate its design at a 1:1 scale. The weight of the combat unit, according to analysts, is tens of kilograms, perhaps about a hundred.

The main advantage of the "Ruta" is its high-speed flight, which complicates countermeasures by Russian mobile fire groups and renders ineffective helicopters in the Russian air defense system.

Ukraine is creating more and more of its own weapons

During the presentation of the National Prize of Ukraine named after Boris Paton, the president officially confirmed that the Palyanitsa missile has entered serial production.

In addition, he emphasized that the "Peklo" drone rocket successfully completed its first combat applications.

As you know, Ukrainian defenders recently received the first batch of the specified weapons.

Successful tests of the new Ruta missile are underway. The long-range "Neptune" will soon become a terrifying reality for the invaders. This also applies to our drones. Horus scout, Vampire and Heavy Shot night bombers, Kolibri and Kamik FPV drones, Darts FPV aircraft, our long-range capabilities — drones such as Lutyy, Fire Point-1, your other developments , our other Ukrainian achievements. All this is Ukrainian production. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, all this is already actively used: both at the front and in the enemy's rear as well.