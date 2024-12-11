Successful tests of the Ruta missile were conducted in Ukraine. It is capable of developing speeds of up to 500–800 km/h.
Points of attention
- The "Ruta" rocket is a Ukrainian development of the Destinus startup, capable of developing a speed of up to 800 km/h.
- Features of "Ruta" include the ability to perform shock, reconnaissance missions and use it as a target for training.
- The design of the missile includes a warhead, a wing, a fuel tank, an electronic unit and a turbojet engine.
- The weight of the Ruta combat unit can be tens of kilograms, making it difficult to fight against enemy fire groups.
- Ukrainian missiles and drones, such as "Ruta", "Palyanytsia", "Peklo", have great potential in the fight for a just peace in the country.
What is known about the Ukrainian Ruta missile
As noted, "Ruta" is a development of the Ukrainian startup Destinus. It looks like a cruise missile or a jet drone. Its main characteristics include:
Flight range: up to 300 km;
Purpose: performance of strike, reconnaissance tasks or use as a target for training.
The company's official website has published schematics of the missile's design. The main components include a warhead, a fixed wing, a fuel tank, an electronic unit, and a small turbojet engine.
At the Eurosatory 2024 exhibition, a mock-up of the rocket was presented, which is believed to demonstrate its design at a 1:1 scale. The weight of the combat unit, according to analysts, is tens of kilograms, perhaps about a hundred.
The main advantage of the "Ruta" is its high-speed flight, which complicates countermeasures by Russian mobile fire groups and renders ineffective helicopters in the Russian air defense system.
Ukraine is creating more and more of its own weapons
During the presentation of the National Prize of Ukraine named after Boris Paton, the president officially confirmed that the Palyanitsa missile has entered serial production.
In addition, he emphasized that the "Peklo" drone rocket successfully completed its first combat applications.
As you know, Ukrainian defenders recently received the first batch of the specified weapons.
According to the head of state, all this is already actively used: both at the front and in the enemy's rear as well.
Zelensky is convinced that Ukrainian developments will definitely contribute to the return of just peace to the country.
