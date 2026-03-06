Ukraine summons foreign diplomatic corps over Orban's criminal actions
Ukraine
Ukraine summons foreign diplomatic corps over Orban's criminal actions

National Police of Ukraine
Szybiga made a new statement after the kidnapping of Ukrainians in Hungary
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiga, stated that Ukraine reserves the right to initiate sanctions against those involved in the capture of Ukrainians in Hungary, and will also immediately convene the foreign diplomatic corps.

  • The diplomatic corps of foreign countries are summoned to address the situation, reflecting Ukraine's commitment to seeking justice and accountability for the hostage-taking.
  • Head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasizes that the abduction is a blatant act of blackmail and a concerning feature of Hungary's election campaign, vowing to pursue justice for the victims.

Szybiga made a new statement after the kidnapping of Ukrainians in Hungary

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized that this act is a demonstrative act of blackmail by Viktor Orban and a feature of the election campaign in the country.

All those responsible for the capture and holding of our citizens hostage will be held accountable.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Moreover, against the backdrop of recent events, the National Police of Ukraine has initiated criminal proceedings into the kidnapping of seven Ukrainians and a company car of JSC "Oschadbank" in Hungary.

Information about the event was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal deprivation of liberty or kidnapping of a person) and Article 147 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hostage-taking).

In addition, it is noted that the NPU has contacted Europol, the Hungarian Tax and Customs Service, and the police through official channels, and is also coordinating actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Investigative actions are ongoing, the National Police of Ukraine concluded.

