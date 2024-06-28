Ukraine to determine itself proper time for holding talks with Russia, Zelenskyy says

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine will decide precisely when negotiations with the Russian Federation will begin regarding the end of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.
Ukraine is considering the time for possible negotiations with Russia
According to him, Ukraine has determined the diplomatic path and conditions for possible negotiations, as it is a victim of Russian aggression.
Zelenskyy noted that currently, it is essential for Ukraine to show the implementation of the plan to end the criminal war unleashed by Russia, which the majority of the world community will support.
Ukraine wants peace but is preparing for a long war continuation
Separately, the head of state noted that Ukraine is increasing the production of drones, means of electronic warfare, and artillery.
He noted that Russia does not understand anything except strength and does not respect anyone except the strong.
