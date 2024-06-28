Ukraine to determine itself proper time for holding talks with Russia, Zelenskyy says

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine will decide precisely when negotiations with the Russian Federation will begin regarding the end of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

Ukraine is considering the time for possible negotiations with Russia

After all, Ukraine will decide. But, if everything depended only on Ukraine, there would be no war. Unfortunately, the occupier is Russia, and Putin wanted war. And for now, he does not want to finish it, Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, Ukraine has determined the diplomatic path and conditions for possible negotiations, as it is a victim of Russian aggression.

The peace summit has passed. We are currently working on three detailed plans: energy, food security and exchanges, and these issues I am sure we will solve. At least we will prepare a detailed plan. It will be in the near future. We will also develop and prepare a comprehensive plan for all other points of the Peace Formula, which will be on the table before all our partners, the head of state emphasised.

Zelenskyy noted that currently, it is essential for Ukraine to show the implementation of the plan to end the criminal war unleashed by Russia, which the majority of the world community will support.

This is the diplomatic path we are working on, the president added.

Ukraine wants peace but is preparing for a long war continuation

Separately, the head of state noted that Ukraine is increasing the production of drones, means of electronic warfare, and artillery.

Because we must be strong on the battlefield. Because if you are weak, it is not because someone wants to fight. We didn't want to from the very beginning. And now no one wants to. We just want peace. But we have to be strong, and that is why we are developing our production to be strong, Zelenskyy explains.

He noted that Russia does not understand anything except strength and does not respect anyone except the strong.