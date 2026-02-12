Ukraine to receive 1,000 multi-purpose missiles from Britain to strengthen air defense

On February 12, Britain announced the provision of additional multi-purpose missiles to Ukraine to strengthen Ukrainian air defense. This is about 1,000 units.
Points of attention
- Britain has announced the provision of 1,000 multi-purpose missiles to Ukraine to strengthen their air defense capabilities.
- The transfer of lightweight multi-role missiles aims to help Ukrainian defense forces protect critical infrastructure from potential missile and drone attacks.
Britain to provide Ukraine with additional air defense missiles
This is stated in a message from the British Defense Ministry on the social network X.
The UK intends to supply an additional 1,000 lightweight multi-purpose missiles.
It is noted that London will transfer Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) manufactured in Belfast to Kyiv.
The UK is set to deliver an additional 1,000 Lightweight Multirole Missiles, manufactured in Belfast, that will be critical to defending Ukrainian infrastructure and cities from Russia’s escalating drone and missile attacks.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 12, 2026
The UK is ironclad in our commitment to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/BuoKkMrkkG
The British Ministry of Defense added that this will help the Ukrainian Defense Forces protect Ukraine's infrastructure from missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation.
