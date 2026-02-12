Ukraine to receive 1,000 multi-purpose missiles from Britain to strengthen air defense
Category
World
Publication date

Ukraine to receive 1,000 multi-purpose missiles from Britain to strengthen air defense

UK Ministry of Defence
Britain
Читати українською

On February 12, Britain announced the provision of additional multi-purpose missiles to Ukraine to strengthen Ukrainian air defense. This is about 1,000 units.

Points of attention

  • Britain has announced the provision of 1,000 multi-purpose missiles to Ukraine to strengthen their air defense capabilities.
  • The transfer of lightweight multi-role missiles aims to help Ukrainian defense forces protect critical infrastructure from potential missile and drone attacks.

Britain to provide Ukraine with additional air defense missiles

This is stated in a message from the British Defense Ministry on the social network X.

The UK intends to supply an additional 1,000 lightweight multi-purpose missiles.

It is noted that London will transfer Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) manufactured in Belfast to Kyiv.

The British Ministry of Defense added that this will help the Ukrainian Defense Forces protect Ukraine's infrastructure from missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain wants to strike a double blow against Putin's war machine
What is known about Britain's new plan?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain plans to seize shadow fleet ships from Russian orbit — insiders
Britain may declare “war” on pro-Russian shadow fleet
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain to provide over $200 million for US arms package for Ukraine
Britain

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?