Ukraine to receive 1,000 multi-purpose missiles from Britain to strengthen air defense

On February 12, Britain announced the provision of additional multi-purpose missiles to Ukraine to strengthen Ukrainian air defense. This is about 1,000 units.

This is stated in a message from the British Defense Ministry on the social network X.

The UK intends to supply an additional 1,000 lightweight multi-purpose missiles.

It is noted that London will transfer Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) manufactured in Belfast to Kyiv.

The UK is set to deliver an additional 1,000 Lightweight Multirole Missiles, manufactured in Belfast, that will be critical to defending Ukrainian infrastructure and cities from Russia’s escalating drone and missile attacks.



The UK is ironclad in our commitment to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/BuoKkMrkkG — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 12, 2026

