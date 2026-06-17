Ukraine, together with MBDA, will create a new version of the Neptune cruise missile

European missile manufacturer MBDA and Ukrainian design bureau Luch signed a memorandum of understanding on the further development of the Neptune cruise missile and the creation of its new version, Neptune-2.
Points of attention
- Ukraine and MBDA signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a new version of the Neptune cruise missile, Neptune-2, showcasing a leap in long-range weapons technology.
- The collaboration between MBDA, a European missile leader, and Ukrainian company Luch signifies an important milestone for the Ukrainian defense industry, leveraging expertise and technology for mutual benefit.
- The Neptune-2 missile project marks a strategic defense partnership aimed at enhancing Ukraine's capabilities in long-range strikes and counter-drone operations, showcasing a commitment to innovation and security.
MBDA will help Ukraine create the Neptune-2 missile
MBDA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ukrainian defence company Luch. The continued collaboration with the Ukrainian company in the field of long-range weapons underlines MBDA’s contribution to supporting Ukraine.
The agreement provides for further development of the Neptune missile.
Luch and MBDA will work on breakthrough innovations to develop Neptune2's long-range capabilities, while deepening strategic defense cooperation with Ukraine.
The press release also emphasizes that Luch Design Bureau has "special knowledge, capabilities, and experience in the design, development, integration, and production of complex weapons systems."
The memorandum was signed at the Eurosatory 2026 international defense exhibition in Paris.
Previously, European missile manufacturer MBDA and Ukrainian defense company Ukrainian Armored Vehicles signed a memorandum of understanding and began negotiations on a strategic partnership to develop capabilities in the areas of long-range strikes (Deep Strike) and counter-drones.
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