Ukraine, together with MBDA, will create a new version of the Neptune cruise missile

European missile manufacturer MBDA and Ukrainian design bureau Luch signed a memorandum of understanding on the further development of the Neptune cruise missile and the creation of its new version, Neptune-2.

MBDA will help Ukraine create the Neptune-2 missile

MBDA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ukrainian defence company Luch. The continued collaboration with the Ukrainian company in the field of long-range weapons underlines MBDA’s contribution to supporting Ukraine.

The agreement provides for further development of the Neptune missile.

Luch and MBDA will work on breakthrough innovations to develop Neptune2's long-range capabilities, while deepening strategic defense cooperation with Ukraine.

MBDA noted that the company, as a European leader in the field of complex missile systems, has the necessary technologies, expertise, and international partnerships to create European long-range missile systems. Share

The press release also emphasizes that Luch Design Bureau has "special knowledge, capabilities, and experience in the design, development, integration, and production of complex weapons systems."

The memorandum was signed at the Eurosatory 2026 international defense exhibition in Paris.

Previously, European missile manufacturer MBDA and Ukrainian defense company Ukrainian Armored Vehicles signed a memorandum of understanding and began negotiations on a strategic partnership to develop capabilities in the areas of long-range strikes (Deep Strike) and counter-drones.