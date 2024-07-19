Ukraine, UK conduct treaty on credit support for defence capabilities

Ukraine and Great Britain concluded an agreement on credit support for the defense capabilities of our country.

As noted in a message on the website of President Volodymyr Zelenky, in his presence, Defense Ministers Rustem Umyerov and John Gilly signed the Agreement between the countries' governments on official credit support for the development of Ukraine's defence capabilities.

The document will make it possible to start Ukrainian-British projects in this area. It is, in particular, about the supply and adjustment of repair and partial production of air defense systems, armored vehicles, and ammunition, the message states.

The agreement provides that British suppliers can conclude credit agreements and contracts with Ukraine for 2 billion pounds. At the same time, this amount is not final and may be increased in the future.

Thanks to this, by 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will, in particular, be able to provide air defense systems and radar and attack equipment, obtain technologies and master the partial production of barrels, spare parts and components for artillery installations, Western-style armored vehicles, the message says.

It is noted that due to the need for rapid capability development and the high cost of defense projects, Ukraine cannot currently finance them from its state budget. The loan repayment period is 15 years.

It is also noted on the president's website that he spoke at a meeting of the British government. Zelenskyy emphasised that the only competitive advantage that remains with Russian President Vladimir Putin is "a large stockpile of Soviet-era weapons, money and complete disregard for human life."

We must deprive Putin of money and the ability to produce more weapons. And for his contempt for human life, he must pay — with his losses and his defeat, he said.

The president added, "now we lack the main answer to this question." "And this is our long-range... As soon as we can strike further than just near the border, in particular at Russian military airfields, we will not only protect ourselves from any Russian offensive actions but also secure our forward positions and cities from Russian bombs." , — emphasized Zelenskyy.

Addressing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he said:

I very much appreciate that our ministers have just signed the Defense Industrial Support Agreement, a practical document. We must always remember that security and defense cooperation between Ukraine and Great Britain is always important. And, of course, I invite you, Kira, to visit Ukraine. Thank you very much. When you have the opportunity to come to Ukraine, you will see that it is a privilege for all Ukrainians, and we are very grateful to Great Britain, to all of you, to your entire nation.

Zelenskyy added that it is possible to work out as many details as possible of their agreements so that Ukrainians and the British can feel the results as soon as possible.

Foreign aid to Ukraine

Earlier, the new head of the British government, Keir Starmer, said that the Russian threat extends to all of Europe. He assured Ukraine that Great Britain will stand by its side as long as it is needed.

And the Secretary General of NATO announced during the European Political Community summit that the new NATO-Ukraine command will begin work in the German city of Wiesbaden in the fall.