Ukraine will help Poland create a modern armada of drones — Tusk
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Ukraine will help Poland create a modern armada of drones — Tusk

Tusk
Читати українською

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Poland's cooperation with Ukraine in building a modern armada of drones for his country.

Points of attention

  • Poland and Ukraine are set to collaborate on building a modern armada of drones for enhancing airspace protection.
  • The announcement was made by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at a conference held in Rzeszów.

Ukraine will help Poland create an armada of drones — Tusk

He stated this during a speech in Rzeszów.

Tusk spoke at the conference "The Road to the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference: Security and Defense Dimension." This event kicks off preparations for the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference, which will take place in June this year in Gdansk.

I am proud that today I can open this new chapter in the development of Polish security with you, and I am proud that our partner in this project is the country that has the greatest experience in what today decides fate in the air.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

It is with great pleasure that I can announce today that the Polish plan to create a drone armada will be a plan that will also be supported by the technical ideas and drone expertise of our Ukrainian friends.

Tusk emphasized that Ukraine has proven to be a partner for states that want to protect their airspace, recalling its assistance to Middle Eastern countries.

I want to emphasize very clearly here, in Rzeszów, that Polish-Ukrainian relations and relations between Europe and Ukraine are not one-sided aid to a country at war. We have managed — and Poland has succeeded, because we were the leading state in this process — to build such a model of partnership... in which Ukraine can also contribute something.

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