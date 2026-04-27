Ukraine will help Poland create a modern armada of drones — Tusk

Ukraine will help Poland create an armada of drones — Tusk

He stated this during a speech in Rzeszów.

Tusk spoke at the conference "The Road to the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference: Security and Defense Dimension." This event kicks off preparations for the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference, which will take place in June this year in Gdansk.

I am proud that today I can open this new chapter in the development of Polish security with you, and I am proud that our partner in this project is the country that has the greatest experience in what today decides fate in the air. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

It is with great pleasure that I can announce today that the Polish plan to create a drone armada will be a plan that will also be supported by the technical ideas and drone expertise of our Ukrainian friends.

Tusk emphasized that Ukraine has proven to be a partner for states that want to protect their airspace, recalling its assistance to Middle Eastern countries.