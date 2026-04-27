Ukraine will help Poland create a modern armada of drones — Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Poland's cooperation with Ukraine in building a modern armada of drones for his country.
Points of attention
- Poland and Ukraine are set to collaborate on building a modern armada of drones for enhancing airspace protection.
- The announcement was made by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at a conference held in Rzeszów.
Ukraine will help Poland create an armada of drones — Tusk
He stated this during a speech in Rzeszów.
Tusk spoke at the conference "The Road to the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference: Security and Defense Dimension." This event kicks off preparations for the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference, which will take place in June this year in Gdansk.
It is with great pleasure that I can announce today that the Polish plan to create a drone armada will be a plan that will also be supported by the technical ideas and drone expertise of our Ukrainian friends.
Tusk emphasized that Ukraine has proven to be a partner for states that want to protect their airspace, recalling its assistance to Middle Eastern countries.
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