Ukraine will receive a military aid package worth 1.2 billion euros from Sweden

On February 19, the Swedish government approved the allocation of the 21st package of military aid to Ukraine worth 12.9 billion kronor (1.2 billion euros).

Sweden provides Ukraine with 21st military aid package

This was announced by Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jonsson.

According to the minister, the assistance will focus on strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

Sweden will allocate about 400 million euros for the purchase and transfer of the Tridon Mk2 system. These are Swedish-made anti-aircraft missile systems that are particularly effective in shooting down drones. In addition, the country will transfer sensors, robots and anti-aircraft guns.

Another 524 million euros will go to the Ukrainian production of long-range missiles and drones.

The rest — over 280 million euros — will be used for grenade launchers from the Swedish army's reserves, as well as for the purchase of artillery shells, spare parts, and training of Ukrainian personnel.

