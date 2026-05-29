Ukraine will receive a military aid package worth over 125 million euros from Finland

Finland has decided to send the 33rd package of military aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive new military assistance from Finland

This is stated in a statement by the Finnish Ministry of Defense.

The cost of the equipment being sent this time is approximately 128 million euros.

As noted, in total, Finland has already supplied Ukraine with defense equipment worth 3.4 billion euros.

This package includes both transfers from the Armed Forces' reserves and weapons purchased from domestic industry.