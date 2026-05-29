Ukraine will receive a military aid package worth over 125 million euros from Finland
Category
World
Publication date

Ukraine will receive a military aid package worth over 125 million euros from Finland

Finland
Читати українською

Finland has decided to send the 33rd package of military aid to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Finland has pledged over 125 million euros in military aid to Ukraine, marking the 33rd package of assistance sent to support Ukraine's defense efforts.
  • The military aid is a response to Russia's ongoing aggression towards Ukraine, with Finland standing by its commitment to support Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Ukraine will receive new military assistance from Finland

This is stated in a statement by the Finnish Ministry of Defense.

The cost of the equipment being sent this time is approximately 128 million euros.

As noted, in total, Finland has already supplied Ukraine with defense equipment worth 3.4 billion euros.

This package includes both transfers from the Armed Forces' reserves and weapons purchased from domestic industry.

Ukraine continues to need the support of its Western allies in its defense struggle. Russia has been waging its criminal war of aggression for the fifth year in a row. Finland is committed to supporting Ukraine as long as necessary. This also strengthens Finland's defense industrial base, — said the head of the country's defense ministry, Antti Häkkinen.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Finland offers Trump aid in exchange for support for Ukraine
Stubb is trying to lure Trump to Ukraine's side
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Finland demands that the US return all weapons purchased for Ukraine
Ukraine should not suffer from the war in the Middle East
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Finnish President Calls on Europe to Resume Dialogue with Putin
Stubb declared a new reality in peace talks

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?