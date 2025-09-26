Ukraine will receive a new aid package worth 400 million euros from Denmark

The Danish Ministry of Defense has announced the allocation of a military aid package worth 1.6 billion kroner (about 400 million euros) to Ukraine. This is the 27th aid package that Denmark has provided to Ukraine.
Denmark provides Ukraine with a new aid package
Denmark allocates funds for the purchase of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers for subsequent transfer to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
The Danish Ministry of Defense reported this on its official website.
Denmark will also allocate some funds for "other forms of assistance," but does not specify which ones.
In 2024, Ukraine and Denmark introduced a new model of assistance to Ukraine and arms transfers, called the "Danish" model. The countries finance the purchase of weapons for the Ukrainian Defense Forces from Ukrainian manufacturers.
