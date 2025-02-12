Ukraine will receive a new military aid package from Britain — what will it include
Ukraine will receive a new military aid package from Britain — what will it include

Britain
Source:  Ukrinform

On February 12, Britain announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. It will include tanks, artillery, and missiles of various types.

  • Britain has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, containing tanks, artillery, and various missiles, valued at 150 million pounds sterling.
  • The British Defense Minister emphasized the significance of Ukraine's security for global stability and warned about the implications of aggression going unanswered.
  • The aid package showcases ongoing support for Ukraine and highlights the country's strategic importance in maintaining international security.

Ukraine to receive aid from Britain

This was announced by British Defense Minister John Healy at a meeting in the "Ramstein" format.

According to him, the cost of the new aid package for Ukraine will be 150 million pounds sterling, which is approximately 187.5 million US dollars.

Now we have also announced 150 million pounds for various means. Tanks, artillery. And surface-to-air, air-to-air missiles. Because the security of Ukraine is world security.

John Healy

He stressed that Ukraine's security is important for global security, and this war has never been about the fate of the Ukrainian nation alone. According to him, China, Iran and North Korea are watching for any signs of weakness, expecting the resolve of the international coalition to disappear and unity to crumble.

When aggression goes unanswered on one continent, it emboldens regimes on others. When the border of one country is redrawn by force, it undermines the security of all nations.

As a reminder, in early 2025, Ukraine and Britain signed a partnership agreement for 100 years. The historic agreement was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Britain continues to actively support Ukraine

