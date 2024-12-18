Ukraine will receive additional assistance from Australia for the restoration of the power system and reconstruction

Australia will transfer 50 million euros to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to help Ukraine access a reconstruction loan and will contribute 6.39 million US dollars to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga in Kyiv on December 18.

Australia to provide Ukraine with new aid packages

We have provided nearly $1.3 billion in military assistance, including Bushmasters, tanks, drones and air defense systems. Today I can announce four more actions in my portfolio. We are providing $66 million (Australian — ed.) to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to help Ukraine access approximately $400 million in additional lending over the next 10 years to support your recovery and reconstruction efforts. Share

Wong spoke about visiting the Trypillya CHP, which was targeted by the Russian Federation, and recalled that Australia had previously announced the allocation of 20 million Australian dollars to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

Now the Foreign Minister has announced an additional $10 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.

After a meeting with the Save Ukraine organization, the head of Australia's foreign policy department announced the allocation of 80 thousand Austrian dollars (50 thousand US dollars) for the work of the charitable organization.

Australia resumes embassy operations in Kyiv

Australia is resuming full operation of its embassy in Ukraine — starting next month, Ambassador Paul Lehmann will work in the capital of our country.

This was stated by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong at a joint briefing in Kyiv with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Finally, I am very pleased to announce that we can reopen our embassy in Kyiv. We have always said that we would do so when it was safe. We have been working to restore security measures to make that happen. And I am very pleased to be here to announce the reopening of the Australian Embassy and that, starting next month, our Ambassador Lehmann will be based here in Kyiv.

She noted that in the coming months, the Australian embassy will be "fully operational," and expressed her hope that she would return to Ukraine when it is peaceful and stable.