Ukraine will receive ammunition worth 90 million euros from Finland

Finland will provide Ukraine with ammunition purchased with profits from frozen Russian assets. The deal is worth 90 million euros.

This was reported by the Finnish Ministry of Defense.

They note that this country is one of those states that implement European Union measures to supply Ukraine with defense products from funds received from frozen Russian assets.

Finland has signed an agreement with the European Commission to supply Ukraine with heavy ammunition. The equipment will be purchased from Finnish suppliers and financed with funds from frozen Russian assets, which will be channeled through the European Peace Facility (EPF). The deal is worth 90 million euros.

We managed to agree on additional financing for Finland's support to Ukraine. The funds come from frozen Russian assets. The products are purchased from Finnish industry and sent to Ukraine to support its defense. I am very pleased with the result, — said Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkänen and added that Finland's support for Ukraine is unwavering and strong even in other aspects. Share

According to him, the new package, along with a national support program worth 660 million euros, "will strengthen ties between Finnish industry and Finland's support for Ukraine."