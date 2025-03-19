Ukraine will receive an additional 3 billion euros in aid from Germany

Olaf Scholz's government agreed on March 19 that Germany would provide Ukraine with an additional 3 billion euros in military aid this year.
Points of attention
- Germany has agreed to provide Ukraine with an extra 3 billion euros in military aid, with a focus on meeting certain conditions.
- The additional funding is part of Germany's larger plan to allocate over 8 billion euros for Ukraine's military needs between 2026 to 2029.
- The relaxation of borrowing rules is a necessary condition for Ukraine to receive the additional financial assistance from Germany.
Germany will provide additional assistance to Ukraine
Before leaving office, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted that a necessary condition for additional aid should be the relaxation of borrowing rules.
According to information provided by German Finance Minister Jörg Kukies, all necessary requirements for obtaining additional funding have been met before the budget committee of parliament.
The ministry has agreed to allocate an additional 2.5 billion euros this year. If counted together with other amounts, including reimbursement from the European Peace Fund, Germany will send Ukraine 3 billion euros.
The funds are to be approved by the budget committee on Friday, March 21. However, this is subject to the upper house of the Bundesrat adopting the constitutional reform.
