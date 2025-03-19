Ukraine will receive an additional 3 billion euros in aid from Germany

Olaf Scholz's government agreed on March 19 that Germany would provide Ukraine with an additional 3 billion euros in military aid this year.

Germany will provide additional assistance to Ukraine

Before leaving office, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted that a necessary condition for additional aid should be the relaxation of borrowing rules.

According to information provided by German Finance Minister Jörg Kukies, all necessary requirements for obtaining additional funding have been met before the budget committee of parliament.

The ministry has agreed to allocate an additional 2.5 billion euros this year. If counted together with other amounts, including reimbursement from the European Peace Fund, Germany will send Ukraine 3 billion euros.

In addition, the publication reports that from 2026 to 2029, Kukies plans to approve commitments of over 8 billion euros for Ukraine's military needs, and bring this amount to 11 billion euros.

The funds are to be approved by the budget committee on Friday, March 21. However, this is subject to the upper house of the Bundesrat adopting the constitutional reform.