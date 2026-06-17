Ukraine will receive drones worth 250 million euros from the Netherlands

The Netherlands is allocating 250 million euros for the production of drones for Ukraine. The corresponding intention is enshrined in a memorandum of cooperation aimed at deepening cooperation in the field of defense innovations, which the parties signed on June 17 in The Hague.

The Netherlands provides 250 million euros for the production of drones for Ukraine

The document was signed by Dutch Defense Minister Dylan Yeshilgos-Zegerius and Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who is on an official visit to the Netherlands.

I am particularly pleased that today we signed a Memorandum of Intent to further strengthen our cooperation in the field of innovation. Innovation is a key component of our partnership. Another such component is drones. Share

The minister also noted that the first joint production agreement between Dutch and Ukrainian companies was recently signed.

We will continue to support Ukraine with drones. Ukraine has demonstrated that these capabilities are effectively used to protect its population and counter Russian attacks. Therefore, today I can announce that the Netherlands will allocate 250 million euros for the purchase of drones for Ukraine from the Dutch defense industry.

According to her, “while Ukraine continues to successfully resist Russian aggression, Putin is increasingly resorting to brutal air attacks on Ukrainian cities. These attacks continue to cause terrible suffering to the civilian population. That is why air defense is more important today than ever.

Therefore, the Netherlands will also make an additional contribution of 250 million euros to the PURL initiative, which includes modern American air defense systems. This will bring our total contribution to this program to 1 billion euros. We will also continue to call on our European allies and partners to do their utmost to support Ukraine. Share

She emphasized, “Ukrainians often thank us for the help we provide, but let me say it again clearly: it is we who should be thanking you.