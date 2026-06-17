Ukraine will receive drones worth 250 million euros from the Netherlands

The Netherlands is allocating 250 million euros for the production of drones for Ukraine. The corresponding intention is enshrined in a memorandum of cooperation aimed at deepening cooperation in the field of defense innovations, which the parties signed on June 17 in The Hague.
Points of attention
- The Netherlands is allocating 250 million euros for the production of drones for Ukraine to support defense and counter Russian aggression.
- A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Netherlands and Ukraine to deepen collaboration in defense innovations.
The Netherlands provides 250 million euros for the production of drones for Ukraine
The document was signed by Dutch Defense Minister Dylan Yeshilgos-Zegerius and Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who is on an official visit to the Netherlands.
The minister also noted that the first joint production agreement between Dutch and Ukrainian companies was recently signed.
We will continue to support Ukraine with drones. Ukraine has demonstrated that these capabilities are effectively used to protect its population and counter Russian attacks. Therefore, today I can announce that the Netherlands will allocate 250 million euros for the purchase of drones for Ukraine from the Dutch defense industry.
According to her, “while Ukraine continues to successfully resist Russian aggression, Putin is increasingly resorting to brutal air attacks on Ukrainian cities. These attacks continue to cause terrible suffering to the civilian population. That is why air defense is more important today than ever.
She emphasized, “Ukrainians often thank us for the help we provide, but let me say it again clearly: it is we who should be thanking you.
For over four years, brave Ukrainian servicemen, together with the resilient Ukrainian people and leaders like you (Fedorov — ed.), have been fighting not only for the freedom of Ukraine, but also for the security of all of Europe and countries like the Netherlands.
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