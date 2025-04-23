Ukraine will receive over 40 million euros from Denmark for artillery shells

Denmark will allocate 317 million Danish kroner (over 42 million euros) for artillery ammunition for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Denmark will provide over 40 million euros in artillery ammunition support to Ukraine to aid in its fight for freedom and stability.
- The Danish Ministry of Defense has announced a new aid package, allocating 317 million Danish kroner for artillery ammunition to be purchased through Estonia for Ukraine.
- Assistance from Denmark is crucial in helping Ukraine resist Russian aggression and ensuring a continuous supply of artillery ammunition as per Ukraine's specific needs and wishes.
Denmark will provide new assistance to Ukraine
This is stated in a statement by the Danish Ministry of Defense.
As noted in the defense ministry, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen will meet with his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur.
Among other things, the ministers will discuss further support for Ukraine and Denmark's allocation of about 317 million Danish kroner for artillery ammunition, which will be purchased through Estonia.
As noted by the Danish Ministry of Defense, Ukraine has a great need for a continuous supply of artillery ammunition of various calibers.
As part of the new aid package, Denmark has decided to finance the transfer of various types of artillery ammunition to Ukraine via Estonia.
"Assistance to Ukraine should be provided in accordance with Ukraine's specific wishes and needs. It is good and important that Estonia is able to deliver the desired types of ammunition to the Ukrainians," Poulsen added.
Both ministers will also discuss Estonia's work to strengthen Ukraine's IT security under the auspices of the IT Coalition.
