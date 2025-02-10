Ukraine will receive Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers from Latvia — when exactly
Ukraine will receive Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers from Latvia — when exactly

Patria 6x6
Source:  European truth

Latvia has ordered Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to be delivered to Ukraine this year.

Ukraine will receive Latvian Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers

This was reported by the press service of the Latvian Ministry of Defense.

The department noted that they have ordered Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers for Ukraine. The number of vehicles is not specified.

Armored vehicles manufactured in Latvia will reach the defenders of Ukraine this year. We are not only supporting Ukraine in the fight against the occupiers, but also testing the use and durability of armored vehicles in real combat conditions, which will provide valuable conclusions for the national armed forces, — said the Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds.

The order for armored personnel carriers for Ukraine should not affect the implementation of older contracts for the Latvian army.

Previously, the Finnish company Patria received an order from Latvia for the supply of 56 armored command and staff vehicles.

