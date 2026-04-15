Ukraine will receive Patriot missiles and 300 million euros for long-range drones from Germany

Germany is increasing support for Ukrainian air defense and the Ukrainian Defense Forces' capabilities to strike deep into Russia, including by providing 300 million euros for long-range drones.

Germany provides new military assistance to Ukraine

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the beginning of the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the level of defense ministers of NATO member states.

We are increasing our contribution to strengthening Ukraine's air defense. Germany will deliver several hundred Patriot Gen P guided missiles for air defense as part of the "Prolonged Action on Air Defense" initiative. Boris Pistorius Minister of Defense of Germany

He also mentioned additional German IRIS-T air defense launchers, without specifying the number.

At the same time, Germany is strengthening Ukraine's ability to conduct long-range strategic attacks. This is planned to be achieved through the German-Ukrainian Arms Corporation and through another joint venture to develop and produce various types of medium- and long-range drones.

We will also provide another 300 million euros to support the procurement of Ukrainian-made long-range drones.

These measures, he said, are aimed at supporting Ukraine's vision for its defense, and they will help maintain and increase the momentum of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Ukraine will be able to sustain its defensive struggle only with our joint support. Their success depends on all of us. Share

Pistorius recalled that Ukraine has experienced its harshest winter since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Russia has tried to break Ukraine's resistance with massive and systematic strikes, especially on energy infrastructure. The persistence of Ukrainian forces in repelling these Russian attacks and the resilience of the Ukrainian people are impressive, the minister stressed.

Ukraine is emerging from this winter stronger than before. This strength is also evident on the battlefield, where the latest Russian ground offensive attacks were successfully repelled by Ukraine’s defenses. These successes are the result of the professionalism and bravery of the Ukrainian troops, as well as Ukraine’s vast innovative capabilities. It is making impressive progress in developing new defense technologies. Today, Ukrainian technologies are in global demand when it comes to innovative solutions.

He assured that Ukraine can rely on collective assistance to resist Russian attacks in the spring and summer, and it will need such support to prepare for the coming winter.