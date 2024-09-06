Ukraine will receive the MIM-23 HAWK air defence system from Spain

Spain will strengthen Ukraine's air defence system by sending the MIM-23 HAWK anti-aircraft missile system. The Minister of Defence of Spain, Margarita Robles, announced this on September 6 during a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defence of Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Base.

Spain will hand over the MIM-23 HAWK air defence system to Ukraine

Kyiv will receive a full battery of the Hawk anti-aircraft missile complex from an ally. Note that it has six launchers.

The armament is already located not far from the Ukrainian border.



Given President Zelensky's clear request for air defense systems, Minister Robles announced the immediate shipment of a full HAWK battery, which includes 6 launchers, also provided by Spain and already located in Poland. Share

Spain continues to support Ukraine in the military and humanitarian spheres. During Rammstein, Robles spoke about the progress of projects that are being implemented as part of the bilateral partnership between the countries.

From October 1, 2024, Spain will be ready to accept migrants from Ukraine. They will be settled in military residences on the coast.

Robles also announced joining the IT and Marine coalitions.

The allied countries are strengthening the air defence of Ukraine

On September 6, a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defence of Ukraine was held at the American air base "Rammstein". At the meeting, several countries reported that they are ready to send air defence systems and other necessary weapons to Kyiv in the near future.

The Netherlands has promised to transfer spare parts for F-16 fighters and air-to-air missiles. The latter will help shoot down enemy planes.

The USA allocated a new package of military aid to Ukraine. It contains $250 million worth of weapons, including anti-aircraft missiles.

In the coming months, Germany will send Iris-T air defence systems to Ukraine along with missiles.

Great Britain will hand over 650 light multipurpose missiles to Kyiv. Their total value is 210 million dollars.