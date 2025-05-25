Ukraine's accession to the EU. European Commissioner Kos made a powerful statement

According to EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, against the backdrop of increasing Russian terror, Ukraine's accession to the European Union is becoming a "strategic necessity."
Points of attention
- European Commissioner's statement underscores the importance of stepping up support in light of escalating attacks by Russia
- Efforts to ensure Ukraine's path to the EU must overcome challenges like Hungary's blocking tactics and potential consequences such as deprivation of voting rights within the bloc
Ukraine's path to the EU must be irreversible
Marta Kos drew attention to the fact that Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine, in particular one of the bloodiest, which took place on the night of May 25, are causing serious concern in the European Union.
In her opinion, Ukraine's path to membership in the European Union is an urgent strategic need.
What is important to understand is that this loud statement was made against the backdrop of active discussions in Brussels regarding further steps in Ukraine's European integration process, which are being blocked by Hungary.
It also recently became known that Brussels is determined to deprive Hungary of its voting rights in the bloc.
