According to EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, against the backdrop of increasing Russian terror, Ukraine's accession to the European Union is becoming a "strategic necessity."

Ukraine's path to the EU must be irreversible

Marta Kos drew attention to the fact that Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine, in particular one of the bloodiest, which took place on the night of May 25, are causing serious concern in the European Union.

The escalation of attacks against Ukraine in recent days is worrying, with last night being one of the bloodiest. As Russia escalates its brutality, we must step up our support. Martha Kos European Commissioner for Enlargement

In her opinion, Ukraine's path to membership in the European Union is an urgent strategic need.

What is important to understand is that this loud statement was made against the backdrop of active discussions in Brussels regarding further steps in Ukraine's European integration process, which are being blocked by Hungary.