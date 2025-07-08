Ukraine's accession to the EU. Stefanishyna reported positive news

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna emphasized that there are no positions in the fundamental documents of the EU that would allow Hungary to block the actual opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine.

Stefanishyna drew attention to the fact that Denmark began its presidency of the Council of the EU in July.

According to her, official Kyiv has already managed to synchronize its plans with Copenhagen.

There was a meeting at the level of President Zelensky, the Prime Minister of Denmark, and two presidents of European institutions. And accordingly, we now clearly understand that in order to open negotiations, a unanimous decision, a decision of 27 (member states) is not required. Olga Stefanishyna Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration — Minister of Justice of Ukraine

She also emphasized that Hungary's blocking of the opening of the first negotiation cluster with Ukraine was an impetus for an in-depth study of this issue.