Ukraine's accession to the EU. Stefanishyna reported positive news

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna emphasized that there are no positions in the fundamental documents of the EU that would allow Hungary to block the actual opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Hungary's political actions have prompted a deeper analysis of the EU accession process for Ukraine, revealing that existing EU treaties do not mandate unanimous decisions for progress.
- Stefanishyna's statements shed light on the ongoing efforts to overcome political obstacles and move closer to Ukraine's goal of joining the EU.
Orban cannot block the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU
Stefanishyna drew attention to the fact that Denmark began its presidency of the Council of the EU in July.
According to her, official Kyiv has already managed to synchronize its plans with Copenhagen.
She also emphasized that Hungary's blocking of the opening of the first negotiation cluster with Ukraine was an impetus for an in-depth study of this issue.
