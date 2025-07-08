Ukraine's accession to the EU. Stefanishyna reported positive news
Ukraine's accession to the EU. Stefanishyna reported positive news

Orban cannot block the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU
Source:  ICTV

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna emphasized that there are no positions in the fundamental documents of the EU that would allow Hungary to block the actual opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Hungary's political actions have prompted a deeper analysis of the EU accession process for Ukraine, revealing that existing EU treaties do not mandate unanimous decisions for progress.
  • Stefanishyna's statements shed light on the ongoing efforts to overcome political obstacles and move closer to Ukraine's goal of joining the EU.

Orban cannot block the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

Stefanishyna drew attention to the fact that Denmark began its presidency of the Council of the EU in July.

According to her, official Kyiv has already managed to synchronize its plans with Copenhagen.

There was a meeting at the level of President Zelensky, the Prime Minister of Denmark, and two presidents of European institutions. And accordingly, we now clearly understand that in order to open negotiations, a unanimous decision, a decision of 27 (member states) is not required.

Olga Stefanishyna

Olga Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration — Minister of Justice of Ukraine

She also emphasized that Hungary's blocking of the opening of the first negotiation cluster with Ukraine was an impetus for an in-depth study of this issue.

Such political dumping by Hungary, which reduces the ambitions of the European Union through blocking, became an impetus for analysis and the search for solutions, and it became clear that neither the Treaty on the Establishment of the European Union, nor any decisions adopted at the level of the European Parliament or the European Council, have any obligations for this to be a unanimous decision, Stefanyshyna emphasized.

