Ukrainian border guards received over 40 German lorries to improve logistics on front
Germany handed over 41 trucks to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, which will improve front-line logistics.

Points of attention

  • Having received 41 Mercedes Arocs trucks from Germany, Ukraine's border guards will be able to improve logistics at the front.
  • Germany actively supports Ukraine in resisting the Russian invasion, providing a wide range of weapons and conducting training for the Ukrainian military.
  • Aid from Germany includes the supply of artillery shells and other military equipment, as well as weapons and combat training.
  • The trucks' arrival from Germany is part of a general effort to increase the combat capability of Ukrainian troops and improve logistics for more effective combat operations.
  • The agreement on the supply of artillery shells from Rheinmetall to the Bundeswehr, part of which will be transferred to Ukraine, shows the German side's support for strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

Germany handed over more than 40 trucks to the border guards

It is noted that Germany has strengthened the combat capability of the brigade-type border units by providing 41 Mercedes Arocs trucks.

They were solemnly handed over to the Head of the State Border Service by the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine Martin Jaeger.

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), these trucks will improve logistics at the front.

I and the entire State Border Service are sincerely grateful to the Federal Government of Germany, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany represented by Minister Annalena Berbok, for this initiative and real support for Ukraine and the Border Service, said Lieutenant General Serhii Deineko.

Aid to Ukraine from Germany

It is worth noting that Germany supported Ukraine in resisting the Russian invasion. In particular, Berlin transferred many weapons and equipment, including Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery systems, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, anti-tank missiles, grenade launchers, machine guns, ammunition and armoured vehicles.

In addition, more than 10,000 Ukrainian military personnel were trained in weapons handling and combat operations in Germany.

The German defence concern Rheinmetall received a record order from the Bundeswehr for the supply of 155-mm artillery shells. Part of the ammunition will be destined for Ukraine.

