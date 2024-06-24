Germany handed over 41 trucks to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, which will improve front-line logistics.

Germany handed over more than 40 trucks to the border guards

It is noted that Germany has strengthened the combat capability of the brigade-type border units by providing 41 Mercedes Arocs trucks.

They were solemnly handed over to the Head of the State Border Service by the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine Martin Jaeger.

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), these trucks will improve logistics at the front.

I and the entire State Border Service are sincerely grateful to the Federal Government of Germany, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany represented by Minister Annalena Berbok, for this initiative and real support for Ukraine and the Border Service, said Lieutenant General Serhii Deineko. Share

Aid to Ukraine from Germany

It is worth noting that Germany supported Ukraine in resisting the Russian invasion. In particular, Berlin transferred many weapons and equipment, including Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery systems, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, anti-tank missiles, grenade launchers, machine guns, ammunition and armoured vehicles.

In addition, more than 10,000 Ukrainian military personnel were trained in weapons handling and combat operations in Germany.

The German defence concern Rheinmetall received a record order from the Bundeswehr for the supply of 155-mm artillery shells. Part of the ammunition will be destined for Ukraine.