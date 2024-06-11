Ukraine's Cyberpolice warns about new Russian PsyOp: details

Ukrainians were warned about the PsyOp the alleged offer of "military police" for a reward to help identify evaders.

There is no "military police" in Ukraine

The Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine warn about this.

In recent days, information has been circulating on the Internet that allegedly the "military police" are offering Ukrainian citizens a reward for cooperation in identifying evaders. These messages come on behalf of the alleged National Police of Ukraine. We emphasize that this information does not correspond to reality, said National Police statement. Share

The cyber police informed that the National Police did not make any such alerts and that there is no "military police" in Ukraine.

Such messages are an element of the Russian information and psychological operation (PsyOp) and are aimed at destabilising the situation in the country and creating tension among citizens.

Law enforcement officers urged citizens not to call the numbers indicated in these messages and not to click on links from unknown sources.

The Russian Federation may use actual phone numbers of state authorities to provide credibility to its PsyOp.

Therefore, the cyber police remind us of the importance of verifying the authenticity of facts, information, and statements disseminated through various communication channels. We also recommend getting information from official sources. Be alert and careful.

The NSDC denied allegations that the Russian army had begun an offensive in Sumy region

According to Andrii Kovalenko, the CCD chief, there are no combat operations in the border areas of Sumy Oblast.

Kovalenko noted that the occupying army of the Russian Federation is currently trying to test the defense of the Ukrainian military in the direction of Ryzhivka, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are striking enemy units and positions.

Sumy region. As of now, this is not the beginning of what happened in the Kharkiv region. The Russians tried to feel the defense in the direction of Ryzhivka, which is a "satellite" of Russian Tyotkino. There are currently no active border operations. The defense forces are controlling the situation, the enemy has received fire damage, emphasises CCD chief. Share

According to him, the statement of the so-called head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, about the alleged beginning of the offensive of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the Sumy region is part of the enemy PsyOp.