DIU: Russia's secret services preparing new PsyOp against Ukraine worth $15 million

Russia is preparing new information operations against the military leadership of Ukraine. The occupiers allocated $15 million for the campaign.

What is known about Russia's new PsyOp against Ukraine

As the DIU notes, the next wave of information and psychological operations will be aimed at discrediting the military leadership of Ukraine, in particular against Ukrainian military intelligence.

The Russians allocated 15 million dollars for the implementation of a new large-scale campaign against Ukraine. According to intelligence data, the agency of the Russian Chekists has already received instructions to organise the production and distribution of relevant materials in the media space of Ukraine and Western countries, the publication notes. Share

These will be articles and "films" in which they plan to reveal the data of DIU employees, who coordinate the combat work of special units of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine.

The purpose of enemy PsyOp:

discrediting Ukrainian combat special forces, their officers and employees;

blocking the work of departments that develop and carry out combat and special tasks against Moscow;

creation of another factor of social tension in Ukraine.

The Russian special operation "Maidan-3" against Ukraine is approaching its climax

The Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine officially warns that the "Maidan-3" special operation, which the Russian Federation is conducting against our country, will reach its climax in March-May 2024.

Dictator Vladimir Putin's team intends to:

to question the legitimacy of government decisions made in Ukraine after May 20,

spread panic moods and despair,

to artificially oppose civilians and the military,

put odds with Ukraine's allies,

spread all kinds of "conspiracy theories" in society.

The DIU reported that it has lists of persons whom Russia can involve in spreading its narratives and influencing the socio-political situation in Ukraine.

Online.ua team wrote about the enemy's special operation on November 13, 2023, in the exclusive article "Panic, despair, showdowns and assassinations' attempts. Russia has launched a new "Maidan-3" info attack on Ukraine".