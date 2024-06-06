Ukraine's Ministry of Energy accused FT edition of spreading Russian PsyOp
Ukraine's Ministry of Energy accused FT edition of spreading Russian PsyOp

Ukraine's energy grim
According to representatives of the Ministry of Energy, the material of the British edition of the Financial Times regarding the state of the Ukrainian energy industry as a result of the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation is false and disseminated in the interests of Kremlin propaganda.

  • The Ministry of Energy accused the Financial Times of spreading false and manipulative information about the state of the Ukrainian energy industry.
  • The publication's material contains unreliable statements from anonymous sources, which makes the information questionable.
  • Statements about a 2-fold increase in electricity tariffs turned out to be unreliable, according to the Ministry of Energy, the tariff increased by 63%.
  • The Ministry of Energy believes that the Financial Times article is an information and psychological operation aimed at spreading a negative narrative about the Ukrainian energy industry.
  • The Ministry of Energy urges the audience to be careful and critical of potentially manipulative information.

What is wrong with the Financial Times article on condition of the Ukrainian energy grim

The article reported that since the beginning of the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin, the occupying army of the Russian Federation has destroyed more than half of the power generation capacities. Due to this, the generation allegedly decreased from 55 to 20 GW.

The authors of the material, referring to the statements of unnamed Ukrainian officials, stated that large-scale blackouts await Ukrainians in winter.

On June 5, the British edition of the Financial Times published an article entitled "Russia has taken out over half of Ukraine's power generation", which has signs of an informational and psychological operation, is manipulative and promotes enemy narratives. Translated excerpts of the article were reprinted by many Ukrainian media and published in a number of Telegram channels and caused a stir in society, the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

The ministry emphasised that the authors of the material refer to anonymous sources, which makes the reliability of the information questionable because it has no official confirmation.

The audience should understand that references to anonymous sources without specific confirmations are not reliable information and conclusions can be manipulative. For example, an unnamed representative of the Ukrainian authorities claims in the article that "We must prepare for life in the cold and darkness." Such a statement is aimed at spreading fear and panic among the population, the department explains.

Which is still not true in the FT material

The Ministry of Energy also declared the unreliability of the information presented as a fact that on May 31, a decision was made to increase electricity tariffs for household consumers by two times.

This is an outright lie and manipulation. After all, the tariff increased by 63% and there is a big difference between 60 and 100%. In order to give the material the appearance of authenticity, the article mixes true and false data and contains appeals to the reader's emotions, the ministry emphasises.

