Ukraine's far-reaching sanctions have again reached the Moscow region of the Russia — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the second attack on the Moscow Oil Refinery in a week.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy confirms the second attack on the Moscow Oil Refinery by Ukraine in a week, showcasing the effectiveness of Ukraine's strikes on targets in Russia and occupied territories.
- Zelenskyy's emphasis on the fair response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and communities through strategic sanctions and precision strikes highlights Ukraine's determination to protect its sovereignty.
Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine's strikes on Moscow refinery
Zelensky also released a corresponding video.
According to the President, "this night our long-range sanctions again reached the Moscow region: for the second time in a week, the Moscow Oil Refinery was hit."
Also, Zelenskyy noted, targets in the Rostov region and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine were hit.
The President thanked the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine for their joint work — the SBU, SBS, SSO, GUR, and the missile brigade for their accuracy.
The SBU clarified the details of the damage to the Moscow Refinery.
Soldiers from the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center, together with other components of the Defense Forces, successfully struck the Moscow Oil Refinery, located 15 kilometers from the Kremlin.
At least four large fire centers are being recorded at the refinery. Huge columns of thick black smoke are rising, visible from various areas of Moscow.
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