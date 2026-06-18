Ukraine's far-reaching sanctions have again reached the Moscow region of the Russia — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the second attack on the Moscow Oil Refinery in a week.

Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine's strikes on Moscow refinery

Zelensky also released a corresponding video.

According to the President, "this night our long-range sanctions again reached the Moscow region: for the second time in a week, the Moscow Oil Refinery was hit."

Also, Zelenskyy noted, targets in the Rostov region and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine were hit.

A completely fair response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities and another important result of the work of our soldiers on facilities that provide support for the Russian war machine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President thanked the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine for their joint work — the SBU, SBS, SSO, GUR, and the missile brigade for their accuracy.

As Zelensky emphasized, "these days all our partners have noted the accuracy and effectiveness of our middle strikes and long-range sanctions. It is time to end this war, and Russia must take the necessary steps in diplomacy." Share

The SBU clarified the details of the damage to the Moscow Refinery.

Soldiers from the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center, together with other components of the Defense Forces, successfully struck the Moscow Oil Refinery, located 15 kilometers from the Kremlin.

At least four large fire centers are being recorded at the refinery. Huge columns of thick black smoke are rising, visible from various areas of Moscow.