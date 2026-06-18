Watch: oil depot and military warehouses burn in two Russian regions after UAV attacks
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Watch: oil depot and military warehouses burn in two Russian regions after UAV attacks

bavovna
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of June 18, drones attacked facilities in the Rostov and Belgorod regions of Russia, causing fires at an oil depot in the city of Gukovo and at a suspected military depot near Shebekino.

Points of attention

  • Two Russian regions, Rostov and Belgorod, experienced fires at an oil depot and a suspected military warehouse following UAV attacks.
  • An oil depot in Gukovo and a military warehouse near Shebekino were targeted, causing fires, material damage, and casualties.

New “bavovna” in the Rostov and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation

Residents of the city of Gukovo, Rostov Region, reported explosions and a fire overnight as a result of a UAV attack.

OSINT analysts determined that the source of the fire was an oil depot on Karl Marx Street.

Satellite images show that eight oil storage tanks and railway tracks are located on the territory of this facility.

The Rostov governor said one person was killed and two others were injured in the attack in Gukovo. He said there was also "a fire at two commercial facilities" and damage to a diesel locomotive.

Also on the evening of June 17, a large-scale fire broke out near Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast. Local media reported drone flights shortly before the fire.

Analysis of photos and videos shows that the fire broke out in an industrial zone on the border of the villages of Rzhevka and Voznesenka.

A warehouse with flammable or combustible materials is on fire. Analysts suggest that the occupiers used these warehouses to store military supplies.

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