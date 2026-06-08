Watch: drones massively attacked the Grushova oil terminal in Novorossiysk

The Grushova oil depot of Chornomortransneft JSC is on fire in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Territory. Local residents report a drone attack.

“Bavovna” at the “Grushova” oil depot in Novorossiysk

Local residents say there were more than 50 explosions.

It is noted that the "Hrushova" industrial site is on fire — the tank farm of the "Sheskharis" transshipment complex.

In May, the Defense Forces launched long-range strikes on 18 Russian oil refining and fuel logistics facilities in more than 10 regions, with the maximum range reaching 1,700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.