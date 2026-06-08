Watch: drones massively attacked the Grushova oil terminal in Novorossiysk

The Grushova oil depot of Chornomortransneft JSC is on fire in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Territory. Local residents report a drone attack.
Points of attention
- Recent drone attack on the Grushova oil terminal in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Territory has caused significant destruction and fires.
- Local residents report over 50 explosions leading to destruction at the Hrushov industrial site.
- The attack on the Grushova oil terminal created a stir in the city and raised concerns about the security of oil facilities.
“Bavovna” at the “Grushova” oil depot in Novorossiysk
Local residents say there were more than 50 explosions.
It is noted that the "Hrushova" industrial site is on fire — the tank farm of the "Sheskharis" transshipment complex.
In May, the Defense Forces launched long-range strikes on 18 Russian oil refining and fuel logistics facilities in more than 10 regions, with the maximum range reaching 1,700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
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