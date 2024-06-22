The government allocated UAH 1 billion (approx. $24.7 mn) for buses transporting children to schools with shelters.
Points of attention
- The government's goal for 2024 is to create safe conditions for about 300,000 students, ensuring children's access to full-time education.
- Money has been distributed among regions for the purchase of 500 buses that will transport Ukrainian schoolchildren to educational institutions in safer communities.
- The Russian occupiers plan to release a manual with propaganda materials for Ukrainian schoolchildren, aimed at distorting historical facts and anti-Ukrainian propaganda.
Ukrainian schoolchildren will be taken to safer communities
With the money that was distributed among the regions, 500 buses will be purchased by the beginning of this academic year to bring children to schools with shelters in safer communities.
This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies, and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.
He also noted that Ukraine and its partners are working to provide children and teachers with learning devices. In particular, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, teachers have received almost 98 thousand gadgets and children — more than 128 thousand.
The occupiers will print a textbook on the history of "Novorossiya" for Ukrainian schoolchildren from TOT
In Russia, a manual about so-called "Novorossiya" will be released.
In it, the enemy will prove the existence of some separate Russian civilization and its right to the captured lands.
It is noted that, in the traditions of Russians, the existence of other peoples will be rejected.
At the same time, Russian teachers from TOT are being trained to teach students of fake higher education institutions and high school students a course on "the foundations of Russian statehood" — propaganda lectures with anti-Western rhetoric, in which the existence of Ukraine is denied.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-