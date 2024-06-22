Ukrainian schoolchildren will be taken to safer communities

With the money that was distributed among the regions, 500 buses will be purchased by the beginning of this academic year to bring children to schools with shelters in safer communities.

This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies, and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Our goal in 2024 is to create safe conditions for the full-time education of about 300,000 students. We are working on this comprehensively, including shelters and buses. Children's access to full-time education is a crucial prerequisite for qualitative educational changes. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

He also noted that Ukraine and its partners are working to provide children and teachers with learning devices. In particular, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, teachers have received almost 98 thousand gadgets and children — more than 128 thousand.

The occupiers will print a textbook on the history of "Novorossiya" for Ukrainian schoolchildren from TOT

In Russia, a manual about so-called "Novorossiya" will be released.

In it, the enemy will prove the existence of some separate Russian civilization and its right to the captured lands.

It is noted that, in the traditions of Russians, the existence of other peoples will be rejected.