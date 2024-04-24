Ukraine's National Guard officer says situation around Bakhmut has significantly changed

According to Volodymyr Nazarenko, an artillery officer of the fourth brigade of the "Rubizh" National Guard of Ukraine, the Russian invaders have changed the tactics of conducting hostilities in the Bakhmut direction compared to 2023.
What is happening in the Bakhmut area
As the fighter notes, a year ago, Russia was highly active in using the tactics of meat and conveyor belt assaults.
The aggressor country had to sneeze at the personnel.
However, in 2024, the enemy began to combine different tactics. In addition, the Russian occupiers are trying to advance with a broad front.
Moreover, the Russian army began actively using a large number of armoured vehicles, UAVs, and high-precision projectiles, which was not the case a year ago.
Russian army does not achieve significant successes
Volodymyr Nazarenko draws attention to the fact that most assaults by the Russian invaders fail them.
Nazarenko expects that the new US aid to Ukraine will enable the Ukrainian Armed Forces to hold back the Russian offensive.
According to him, each munition is an opportunity to destroy the occupiers on an explosive scale.
