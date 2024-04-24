Ukraine's National Guard officer says situation around Bakhmut has significantly changed

According to Volodymyr Nazarenko, an artillery officer of the fourth brigade of the "Rubizh" National Guard of Ukraine, the Russian invaders have changed the tactics of conducting hostilities in the Bakhmut direction compared to 2023.

What is happening in the Bakhmut area

As the fighter notes, a year ago, Russia was highly active in using the tactics of meat and conveyor belt assaults.

The aggressor country had to sneeze at the personnel.

However, in 2024, the enemy began to combine different tactics. In addition, the Russian occupiers are trying to advance with a broad front.

When we talk about the Bakhmut direction, these are tens, up to hundreds of kilometers where the enemy is trying to advance in one way or another, says Volodymyr Nazarenko.

Moreover, the Russian army began actively using a large number of armoured vehicles, UAVs, and high-precision projectiles, which was not the case a year ago.

Also, the enemy continues to use the tactics of small advance groups, several people each — a cover group, an assault group, sweeps, evacuations. With light armored vehicles, landing from it, with tanks. The enemy continues to use fire salvo tactics. In addition to the fact that he destroys towns and villages with artillery, guided aerial bombs were also added, adds artillery officer of the 4th NGU "Rubizh" brigade.

Russian army does not achieve significant successes

Volodymyr Nazarenko draws attention to the fact that most assaults by the Russian invaders fail them.

Despite the fact that they concentrate a large amount of equipment, ammunition, and firepower, they constantly conduct artillery training and training. Nevertheless, the Defense Forces manage to nullify these efforts of the enemy, noted the soldier.

Nazarenko expects that the new US aid to Ukraine will enable the Ukrainian Armed Forces to hold back the Russian offensive.