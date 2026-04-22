Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga pointed out that as of today, the Defense Forces' position on the battlefield is the strongest and most robust in the past year. Several factors are influencing this.
Points of attention
- Asymmetric attacks have proven to be effective for Ukraine, leading to increased production of ground drones and triggering reactions from official Moscow.
- Ukraine's success in countering aggression highlights the importance of strategic military tactics and technological advancements in modern warfare.
Sybiga spoke about Ukraine's new success
As the head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted, thanks to the active use of drones, the Defense Forces managed to neutralize the superiority of the Russian army in personnel.
The Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that depriving the enemy of a key trump card automatically strengthens Ukraine's negotiating position.
We cannot ignore another important factor, namely the closure of Ukrainian skies.
According to Andriy Sybiga, the "new geopolitical power" of our army lies in the ability to shoot down up to 90% of enemy weapons.
According to the minister, this immediately provoked a reaction from official Moscow — Putin's team began threatening the Germans and other European nations with strikes on drone manufacturing sites.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-