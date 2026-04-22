Ukraine's position on the front is currently the strongest in the last year
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Ukraine
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Ukraine's position on the front is currently the strongest in the last year

Sybiga spoke about Ukraine's new success
Читати українською
Source:  LB.ua

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga pointed out that as of today, the Defense Forces' position on the battlefield is the strongest and most robust in the past year. Several factors are influencing this.

Points of attention

  • Asymmetric attacks have proven to be effective for Ukraine, leading to increased production of ground drones and triggering reactions from official Moscow.
  • Ukraine's success in countering aggression highlights the importance of strategic military tactics and technological advancements in modern warfare.

Sybiga spoke about Ukraine's new success

As the head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted, thanks to the active use of drones, the Defense Forces managed to neutralize the superiority of the Russian army in personnel.

The Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that depriving the enemy of a key trump card automatically strengthens Ukraine's negotiating position.

We cannot ignore another important factor, namely the closure of Ukrainian skies.

According to Andriy Sybiga, the "new geopolitical power" of our army lies in the ability to shoot down up to 90% of enemy weapons.

The third factor, Sibiga called asymmetric attacks, which are effective and deprive the enemy of opportunities. He also gave an example: in Germany, thanks to feedback from Ukrainian soldiers, one of the enterprises was able to increase the production of ground drones eightfold.

According to the minister, this immediately provoked a reaction from official Moscow — Putin's team began threatening the Germans and other European nations with strikes on drone manufacturing sites.

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