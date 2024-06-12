Ukraine's possible offensive in 2024 depends on several aspects, ruling party's MP says

According to Oleksandr Zavitnevich, an MP from the ruling Servant of the People faction, the probability of the Ukrainian military starting an offensive this year depends on many factors.
Points of attention
The start of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces depends on the readiness of military combat brigades and the availability of the necessary weapons.
Delays in delivering aid packages to Ukraine are caused by checking the quality and availability of weapons.
MP emphasises the need for speed and accuracy in delivering weapons to plan military operations.
Zavitnevych does not rule out the possibility of the enemy opening a new front and urges us to be constantly prepared for negative scenarios.
The situation at the front remains difficult, with constant exacerbations in certain directions, which requires the military to be on high alert.
What depends on the beginning of the AFU's offensive already this year
According to him, there is also the problem of having enough weapons to launch a counteroffensive.
He noted that within the framework of the last visit of Ukrainian people's deputies to the USA, there was an appeal to the organisers of the announcement and sending of military packages to Ukraine with a request to speed up weapons delivery.
Why partners often delay the delivery of aid to Ukraine
MP emphasised that the delay was due to the weapons' availability and quality.
He gave the example of last year's announcement of an aid package including air defence equipment. However, after the inspection, it was found that the entire complex would not work without an inoperable machine.
Regarding his vision of the further development of events at the front, he said that he does not rule out the enemy opening a new front.