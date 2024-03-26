Ukraine's state operator says Dnipro HPP capacities to be restored will take years after Russia's missile strikes
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's state operator says Dnipro HPP capacities to be restored will take years after Russia's missile strikes

Ukrhydroenergo
Dnipro HPP
Читати українською

It will take years to restore the capacity of the Dnipro HPP to the state it was on the eve of the Russian missile attack on March 22.

It will take a long time to restore Dnipro HPP

The Russian missile attack on the Dnipro HPP took away most of its capacity from the plant.

General Director of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota announced this on the air of the national marathon "Yedini Novyny".

Today, we do not know how long it will take to restore, but we already understand that it will take years to restore DniproHPP to its state before the missile strike. A lot of damage has been done".

Igor Syrota

Igor Syrota

General Director of "Ukrhydroenergo"

He clarified that more than six rockets hit the HPP-2, and the overpass and crane beams where the gates are located were damaged. As of today, it is still not possible to access the station's engine room to assess the extent of the damage due to the rubble. Currently, the ceiling and walls with crane beams have leaned towards the upper part of the hall. It needs to be dismantled to reach the lower one, which is dangerous today.

According to Syrota, the Dnipro HPP dam was not damaged, and its situation is under control. There is no threat of a breakthrough.

These shock disturbances are important primarily for the power system, which has lost its regulating capacity. After the impact, we lost more than 1,000 MW of the 1,500 MW that the station provided. And we will need to find options to replace DniproHPP. Today, we cannot say when we will restore some generation and whether we will be able to connect the station to generation at all.

The Russian Federation struck the Dnipro HPP

The Russians attacked the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia on March 22. A fire broke out there. Due to the shelling of the city, the road crossing of the Dnipro HPP dam is entirely restricted.

Because of this, there is a threat of a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the line to the ZNPP has been de-energized.

In addition, the head of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota, also reported that two direct hits were made at the Dnipro HPP-1 and HPP-2.

For today, there is the fact that we are losing the station. HPP-2 is under threat, we don't know in what volume and with what power it will be able to operate. It was because of the hit, because two missiles flew directly at HPP-2, said the head of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's attack on Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia causes oil products leakage
State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southern District
Dnipro HPP
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DniproHES lost another 20% of its regulating capacity due to strikes by the Russian Federation
DniproHES lost another 20% of its regulating capacity due to strikes by the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
There is no threat of a dam breach after the Russian attack on the Dnipro HPP
Ivan Fedorov
Dnipro HPP

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?