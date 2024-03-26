It will take years to restore the capacity of the Dnipro HPP to the state it was on the eve of the Russian missile attack on March 22.

The Russian missile attack on the Dnipro HPP took away most of its capacity from the plant.

General Director of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota announced this on the air of the national marathon "Yedini Novyny".

Today, we do not know how long it will take to restore, but we already understand that it will take years to restore DniproHPP to its state before the missile strike. A lot of damage has been done". Igor Syrota General Director of "Ukrhydroenergo"

He clarified that more than six rockets hit the HPP-2, and the overpass and crane beams where the gates are located were damaged. As of today, it is still not possible to access the station's engine room to assess the extent of the damage due to the rubble. Currently, the ceiling and walls with crane beams have leaned towards the upper part of the hall. It needs to be dismantled to reach the lower one, which is dangerous today.

According to Syrota, the Dnipro HPP dam was not damaged, and its situation is under control. There is no threat of a breakthrough.

These shock disturbances are important primarily for the power system, which has lost its regulating capacity. After the impact, we lost more than 1,000 MW of the 1,500 MW that the station provided. And we will need to find options to replace DniproHPP. Today, we cannot say when we will restore some generation and whether we will be able to connect the station to generation at all.

The Russian Federation struck the Dnipro HPP

The Russians attacked the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia on March 22. A fire broke out there. Due to the shelling of the city, the road crossing of the Dnipro HPP dam is entirely restricted.

Because of this, there is a threat of a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the line to the ZNPP has been de-energized. Share

In addition, the head of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota, also reported that two direct hits were made at the Dnipro HPP-1 and HPP-2.