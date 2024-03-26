Ukrainian air defence downs over 2,000 Russian missiles during the full-scale war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian air defence downs over 2,000 Russian missiles during the full-scale war

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Russian missile
Читати українською

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports that more than 2,000 Russian cruise and ballistic missiles have been shot down since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine successfully shoots down Russian missiles but needs to strengthen air defence

The press service of the Ukrainian MOD stated that the successful destruction of more than 2,000 Russian cruise and ballistic missiles is the result of the titanic work of the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces.

Modern air defence systems provided by our partners have saved thousands of lives. However, Ukraine still needs more air defense systems to protect our people from Russian terror. Because civilian infrastructure remains the main target of Russian strikes, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine said in a statement.

New Russian missile attack on Ukraine. What is essential to know

On the morning of March 25, the Russian invaders hit Kyiv with two ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Air defence forces could shoot down both enemy targets, but debris fell on residential buildings.

According to the latest data, 10 Kyiv residents were injured.

According to Defense Express, the Russian army hit Kyiv with two hypersonic Zircon missiles.

3M22 Zircon is an anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile. The range is 600-1500 km, the speed is up to Mach 8-9, the mass of the warhead is about 300-400 kg, the length is 8-10 m.

The firing range of these missiles allows you to fly from the north of the Crimean Peninsula to Kyiv. They have high speed. If it is "Zircon", then it has a speed of about 5-7 km per second. As far as I know, this is the first such case that Crimea was brought directly to Kyiv. This is alarming news, the captain of the 1st rank of the reserve of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ex-deputy chief of staff of the Navy Andriy Ryzhenko made a comment on this matter.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
UK intelligence says Russia is not capable of creating two new combined armies
UK Ministry of Defence
Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Media reports the primary target of Russia's missile attack on Kyiv was SSU offices
attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on Mar.25: Injury toll rises to 10
Vitaliy Klitschko
Kyiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?