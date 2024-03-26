Ukrainian air defence downs over 2,000 Russian missiles during the full-scale war

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports that more than 2,000 Russian cruise and ballistic missiles have been shot down since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine successfully shoots down Russian missiles but needs to strengthen air defence

The press service of the Ukrainian MOD stated that the successful destruction of more than 2,000 Russian cruise and ballistic missiles is the result of the titanic work of the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces.

Modern air defence systems provided by our partners have saved thousands of lives. However, Ukraine still needs more air defense systems to protect our people from Russian terror. Because civilian infrastructure remains the main target of Russian strikes, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine said in a statement. Share

2000+ russian cruise and ballistic missiles have been shot down since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.



That’s a result of the titanic work of Ukrainian air defenders. Thousands of lives were saved by modern air defense systems provided by our partners.



However,… pic.twitter.com/EmlFd9BHwg — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 25, 2024

New Russian missile attack on Ukraine. What is essential to know

On the morning of March 25, the Russian invaders hit Kyiv with two ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Air defence forces could shoot down both enemy targets, but debris fell on residential buildings.

According to the latest data, 10 Kyiv residents were injured.

According to Defense Express, the Russian army hit Kyiv with two hypersonic Zircon missiles.

3M22 Zircon is an anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile. The range is 600-1500 km, the speed is up to Mach 8-9, the mass of the warhead is about 300-400 kg, the length is 8-10 m.