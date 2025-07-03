Ukrainian air defense neutralizes 40 drones during Russian night attack
Ukrainian air defense neutralizes 40 drones during Russian night attack

Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine tonight, July 3, with strike drones from three directions. A total of 52 drones were launched, and 40 enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defense intercepted and neutralized 40 out of 52 drones launched by Russian troops during a night attack.
  • The attack, which originated from three different directions in the Russian Federation, was effectively countered by Ukrainian air defense forces.
  • Through a combination of fire weapons and electronic warfare, Ukraine's air defense prevented the potential consequences of the drone assault.

How Ukraine's air defense worked on the night of July 3

On the night of July 3 (from 9:30 p.m. on July 2), the enemy attacked with 52 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

As of 08:00, air defenses have neutralized 40 enemy Shahed UAVs and drones of other types in the east and south of the country:

  • 22 — shot down by fire weapons,

  • 18 — lost in location or suppressed by electronic warfare.

It is also noted that enemy strike drones were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as downed drones falling in 1 location.

