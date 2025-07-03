Ukrainian air defense neutralizes 40 drones during Russian night attack

Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine tonight, July 3, with strike drones from three directions. A total of 52 drones were launched, and 40 enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces.

How Ukraine's air defense worked on the night of July 3

On the night of July 3 (from 9:30 p.m. on July 2), the enemy attacked with 52 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

As of 08:00, air defenses have neutralized 40 enemy Shahed UAVs and drones of other types in the east and south of the country:

22 — shot down by fire weapons,

18 — lost in location or suppressed by electronic warfare.

PVO report

It is also noted that enemy strike drones were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as downed drones falling in 1 location.