Ukrainian air defense shoots down 63 UAVs during Russian night attack

On the night of December 18, Russia once again attacked Ukraine, using 82 attack drones. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 63 enemy drones.

Air defense shot down 63 Russian drones on the night of December 18

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from 6:00 p.m. on December 17 to the morning of December 18, the Russians attacked with 82 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation. About 50 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 63 enemy Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones in the north, south, east and center of the country.

PVO report

19 strike drones were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as downed drones (fragments) falling in 8 locations.