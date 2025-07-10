Ukrainian air defense shot down 178 air targets during Russian night attack
Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian air defense
Air defense forces shot down 164 Shaheds, six Kh-101 cruise missiles, and eight Iskander-M ballistic missiles during the night.

  • Ukrainian air defense forces demonstrated exceptional capability by intercepting and neutralizing 178 Russian air targets, including Shahed drones and ballistic missiles.
  • The intense night attack involved almost 400 strike drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles, showcasing the complexity and severity of the situation.

Since 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9, the Russians have attacked Ukraine with 415 airstrikes:

  • 397 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo — Russian Federation. (about 200 — "Shaheeds");

  • 8 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region - Russia;

  • 6 "X-101" cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region - Russian Federation and 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region - Russian Federation.

The main direction of the attack was Kyiv.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 10, the air defense had shot down 178 air attack vehicles:

  • 164 Shahed-type drones;

  • 8 Iskander-M ballistic missiles,

  • 6 "X-101" cruise missiles.

In addition, 204 drones/missiles were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Hits were recorded in 8 locations (33 strike UAVs), as well as downed UAVs falling in 23 locations.

