Ukrainian Air Force reported on results of repelling Russian night attack
Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On the night of December 29 (from 9:00 p.m. on December 28), the enemy attacked with 25 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo - RF, Gvardiyske - TOT of the AR of Crimea, Donetsk - TOT, about 15 of them were "Shaheeds".

  • Ukrainian Air Force effectively defended against a night attack by 25 Russian strike drones on December 29.
  • 21 Russian attack drones were suppressed by Ukraine's air defenses, with four drones being hit at two locations.
  • The defense against the attack involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defenses suppressed 21 Russian attack drones on the night of December 29

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 21 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Four strike UAVs were recorded hitting two locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

