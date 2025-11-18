Ukrainian aircraft hit 3 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukrainian aircraft hit 3 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian aircraft hit 3 areas of concentration of the Russian army
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces was able to successfully attack 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The updates highlight the ongoing conflict and the efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to combat the Russian army's aggression.
  • The situation underscores the importance of international attention and support for Ukraine in the face of continued hostilities.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 18, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/18/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,160,380 (+960) people

  • tanks — 11,355 (+0) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,594 (+0) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,499 (+13) units.

  • MLRS — 1,545 (+1) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,247 (+1) units.

  • aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 81,793 (+294) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,940 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,579 (+43) units.

  • special equipment — 4,000 (+0) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched three missile and 61 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using six missiles and dropping 131 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they engaged 5,130 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 4,336 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 75 from multiple launch rocket systems.

