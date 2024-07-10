Ukrainian border guards received US Metal Shark speedboats
Ukraine
Ukrainian border guards received US Metal Shark speedboats

State Border Service of Ukraine
Boat
The US handed over Metal Shark speedboats to the Coast Guard of the State Border Service of Ukraine. They are already used to protect the sea and river sections of the border.

  • Ukrainian border guards received Metal Shark speedboats from the US to protect the border in sea and river areas.
  • Boats are equipped with modern navigation, control, fire extinguishing and video surveillance systems, which makes them manoeuvrable and efficient.
  • Estonia also transferred two patrol boats to Ukraine to protect sea lanes in the Black Sea, contributing to the security of vital sea lanes.
  • Support in the form of boat transfers from allies such as the United States and Estonia helps Ukraine stop Russian aggression and protect its waters and shipping.
  • Ukrainian Metal Shark and patrol boats received from Estonia are already in service and ready to perform combat tasks for border protection and civil shipping.

Ukraine received Metal Shark sea boats from the USA

The State Border Service noted that the boats are equipped with modern navigation, control, automatic fire extinguishing and video surveillance systems, which makes them maneuverable, fast and ergonomic.

Border guards are already using them to protect and defend the sea and river sections of the border, and they are also involved in ensuring the security component of the maritime corridor in the Black Sea.

The exact type of boat is not specified, but judging by the published photos, Ukraine received the Metal Shark 45 Defiant.

Metal Shark 45 Defiant

These boats have a solid aluminum construction, and the length of their hull is 13.8 m, width — 4.6 m. The boats can develop a speed of 35-40 knots.

Estonia transferred two patrol boats to Ukraine

In April 2024, Estonia transferred two patrol boats to Ukraine in coordination with Denmark, particularly to protect sea lanes in the Black Sea.

And here again! Estonia transferred two patrol boats to Ukraine in coordination with its ally Denmark. Such support helps Ukraine secure vital sea lanes and defend its waters to stop Russian aggression.

The Estonians handed over the EML Roland (P01) and EML Risto (P02) patrol boats to the Ukrainians.

These boats are almost new. Both were adopted by the Estonian Navy in 2020. They were built by Baltic Workboats (BWB).

Now Roland and Risto have received new names — "Irpin" (already the former Risto) and "Reni" (Roland).

The command of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces together with Estonian colleagues held a ceremony of raising naval flags on boats. Now they are officially in service and will perform combat tasks, including the protection of civil shipping.

