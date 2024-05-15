Ukrainian border guards thwarted offensive of Russian troops near Bakhmut — video

Ukrainian servicemen of the State Border Guard Service in the Bakhmut sector thwarted the offensive of Russian occupation forces at dawn today.

The Russian troops tried to attack the positions of the border guards of the "Revenge" brigade with the help of armored vehicles (five armored personnel carriers and two tanks).

Ukrainian defenders stopped the Russian column, eliminated about 10 Russian infantrymen and destroyed infantry fighting vehicle (BTR-82) and tank-64.

Another part was finished off by night bombers and artillery. Occupants representing the "barely alive" category fled the battlefield, the report says.

The General Staff of Estonia named the key direction of the Russian army's offensive in Ukraine

According to the representatives of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Estonia, the key areas of attack of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine remain the regions of Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Estonian Army notes that the Russian occupiers are currently continuing their attempts to surround the units of the Ukrainian army in the town of Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

According to estimates of the Estonian military, the criminal army of Russia has concentrated up to 20,000 soldiers in this direction.

At the same time, representatives of the General Staff of the Estonian Army emphasise the decrease in the intensity of hostilities in the southern direction.

The Estonian military does not observe significant changes in the front line in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions.

The Armed Forces continue to hold a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro river.

The General Staff of Estonia also confirmed the creation of a group of troops in the north by the criminal army of Russia.

However, according to estimates of the Estonian military, its number will not be enough to capture Kharkiv or Sumy.

However, this does not exclude small-scale attacks or attempts to take control of these settlements, warns the General Staff of Estonia.

The Estonian military warned that in order to achieve its own goals, Russia will exert moral pressure and try to increase the war fatigue of Ukrainians and Western partners.