Ukrainian cadet prepared a Russian missile strike on barracks in Lviv region

The SSU detained a cadet of a military institute. She was preparing a missile strike on the barracks of her classmates in the Lviv region, on the orders of the Russian FSB.

Military counterintelligence of the Security Service exposed an FSB agent who wanted to launch a Russian missile strike on one of Ukraine's military institutions.

According to the case materials, the accomplice of the occupiers turned out to be a cadet who studied at this institution and collaborated with the Russian Federation for the promise of a monetary reward.

The enemy was most interested in the coordinates of the educational buildings and barracks of this institute, which after the start of the full-scale war was relocated from Kharkiv to the Lviv region.

As the investigation established, the traitor was going to provide the FSB with the geolocations of the university's official buildings, where other cadets, including her classmates, were staying.



According to the instructions of the occupiers, their henchman was to voluntarily leave the territory of the regime object on the eve of enemy shelling. Then the FSB was to "evacuate" its agent from Ukraine to the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular by transit through third countries.

The SBU military counterintelligence exposed the traitor in advance and gradually documented her crimes. At the final stage of the special operation, the Security Service detained the perpetrator when she tried to pass on the coordinates of the FSB "targets" and then escape outside the military institute.

Currently, SBU investigators have informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is being held without bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

What is known about the detention of a Russian GRU agent?

The Security Service of Ukraine announced the sentencing of a Russian GRU agent to 15 years in prison. He coordinated missile and bomb strikes on Zaporizhia.

As noted, the criminal was detained in January 2024 while preparing new attacks on strategic objects in the city.

According to the investigation, Russian curators instructed the agent:

identify local factories that produce ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

collect data on the location of anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations to bypass Ukrainian air defense.

The attacker planned to get a job at a military industry enterprise in Zaporizhia in order to gain access to defense secrets.