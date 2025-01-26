Ukrainian soldiers once again managed to hit important military facilities of the Russian army directly on enemy territory. The defenders managed to destroy more than 200 "shaheeds".

New “bavovna” in Russia — what is known

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the evening of January 26, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck at the warehouses storing attack UAVs of the Russian invaders.

Large-scale fires this time broke out in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation.

According to the latest data, Ukrainian soldiers managed to successfully hit concrete structures where thermobaric warheads, which are equipped with drones, were stored.

In addition, information is coming in about a powerful secondary detonation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the results and extent of the damage are being clarified.

But it is previously known that more than 200 "shaheeds" will no longer be used against our country. Combat work on important objects involved in the destruction of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and terrorizing the civilian population will continue. What's next... Glory to Ukraine! — emphasizes the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the attack on the Ryazan oil refinery?

On January 26, it became known that the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the aggressor country was on fire again — the fire started after a drone strike.

What is important to understand is that this is the second attack on the plant in the last two days.

According to local residents, they heard powerful explosions at the plant.

The Governor of the Ryazan Region, Pavel Malkov, immediately commented on this matter.

The latter began to lie that the strike drone had allegedly been shot down, there were no casualties, and the material damage was being determined.

At the same time, footage began to appear in Russian Telegram channels showing a fire at a local oil refinery.