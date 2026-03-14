️As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of March 13, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted a series of hits on military facilities of the Russian aggressor.

The AFU struck areas of concentration of units, artillery and military logistics facilities of the Russia

In particular, the area of concentration of enemy manpower in the Novomykolaivka area (Zaporizha Oblast TOT), as well as an artillery gun at a firing position near Zelenye (Donetsk Oblast TOT), was hit.

In addition, the destruction of the enemy's manpower concentration area in the Shakhtarsk area, as well as a logistics depot near Berdyansk in the Donetsk Oblast, was confirmed.

Among other things, a repair unit and a warehouse of enemy material and technical resources in the Andriivka area (Zaporizha region TOT) were hit.

The extent of the damage is being determined. Share

In addition, the destruction of five enemy vehicles as a result of the destruction of an ammunition depot in the Shyroka Balka area (TOT of the Donetsk region) on March 11 was additionally confirmed.

Systematic destruction of areas of concentration of manpower, artillery, and military logistics facilities of the enemy significantly reduces its capabilities to conduct combat operations and support troops.