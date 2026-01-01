Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy 2 concentration areas and UAV control point of Russian occupiers

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 131 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Current situation at the front

Operational information as of 08:00 01.01.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 77 air strikes, dropping 182 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 3,587 attacks, including 84 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 6,406 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Lyubitske, and Orikhiv in Zaporizhia region; Andriivka-Klevtsovo in Donetsk region; Mykhailivka in Kherson region; and Zatoka in Odessa region.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck two areas of personnel concentration and an enemy UAV control point.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions over the past day, the enemy carried out one air strike, using three guided bombs, and carried out 84 attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy tried six times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders, near the settlements of Vovchansk and towards Obukhivka and Dovgeny.

Seven enemy attacks took place in the Kupyansk direction yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the direction of Novoplatonivka, Boguslavka, Kurylivka, Shyykivka, and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 11 attacks. They tried to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Novoselivka, Yampil, Zarichne and towards the settlements of Stavky and Drobysheve.

In the Slavyansk direction, during yesterday's day, our defenders stopped the occupiers' attempt to advance in the area of Serebryanka.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Yablunivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Torske, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka and Ivano-Pol.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 33 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiya, Hryshyne and towards the settlements of Novopavlivka, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Novopidhorodne, Novye Shakhove, Rodynske, Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks over the past day near the settlements of Zlagoda, Rybne, Zeleny Hai and towards the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Pryvillya.

In the Hulyaipol direction, there were 15 attacks by the invaders — in the areas of Hulyaipol, Solodky, and Bilogirye.