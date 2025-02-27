Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy 90 Russian Drones During Night Attack

On the night of February 27, the Russian army launched 166 Shahed attack drones into the territory of Ukraine. Air defense forces operated in 11 regions.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces thwarted a Russian drone attack by destroying 90 Shahed attack drones and 72 unmanned aerial vehicles.
- The air defense operations covered 11 regions of Ukraine, including Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Odessa.
- The successful defense was achieved through the combined efforts of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.
Results of the night work of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces
On the night of February 27, from 8:00 p.m. on February 26, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 166 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types.
Drones were launched from the following directions:
Eagle;
Bryansk;
Millerovo;
Shatalovo;
Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09:00, the downing of 90 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones was confirmed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Odessa regions.
Also, 72 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location, without negative consequences. Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions were affected by the enemy attack.
