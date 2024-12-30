Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy Enemy Headquarters Together with Russian Soldiers — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
As part of the GUR operation and the Tavria operational-strategic grouping of troops (OSUV), a missile strike was launched against the headquarters of the Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhia region.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted an operation to destroy the headquarters of the Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhia region.
  • The missile strike was carried out according to information from Ukrainian intelligence and the GUR.
  • As a result of the operation, the headquarters was destroyed, six enemies were eliminated, and three others were wounded.
  • In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces destroyed the facilities of an operator of the occupiers of another region.
  • Destruction of equipment and disruption of logistics of Russian occupation forces is an important component of the Ukrainian army's operations.

Ukrainian intelligence revealed the destruction of the Russian army headquarters

As noted, aerial reconnaissance of the Department of Active Operations of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered an enemy headquarters in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region.

In cooperation with the Tavria air defense system, a missile strike was launched on the facility.

In cooperation with the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, a missile strike was launched on the object - the headquarters of the Russian occupiers was destroyed , six invaders were eliminated , and three more were seriously injured , the GUR reported.

GUR destroyed the facilities of the occupier operator "Phoenix" in the Donetsk region

As noted, four telecommunications equipment facilities of the Phoenix operator, which are used by Russian troops, were destroyed in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

A fire broke out in cellular communication equipment in the Leningrad Region, causing damage to it.

Also in the Yaroslavl region, three railway relay cabinets that provided rail traffic control were destroyed by fire.

Disrupting the logistics and communications of the Russian occupation army is an important component of operations that continues continuously, the GUR emphasized.

